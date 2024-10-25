Nandankanan To Reopen Tomorrow; Similipal To Remain Shut till Oct 28

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) and State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar is set to reopen for visitors on October 26.

As heavy rains following Cyclone Dana continue to impact the area.the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district will be closed for visitors until October 28.

Nandankanan and the State Botanical Garden, two popular tourist remained closed on October 24 and 25 as a due to the cyclone’s effects.

Zoo authorities implemented several safety measures to protect animals, including moving them to feeding cells and secure shelters, ensuring ample food and fodder supplies, and deploying 25 teams with 100 employees throughout the park to monitor and safeguard the animals.

Additionally, seven mobile teams with 45 staff members were on standby for emergency operations, equipped with vehicles and essential tools to handle any situation.

Four control rooms operated during the cyclone to facilitate coordinated actions, ensuring the safety of the animals and the park facilities.