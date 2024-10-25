Odisha: Bhubaneswar Airport Resumes Flight Operations

Air operations at Bhubaneswar Airport resumed today after 8 a.m., announced Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan. Flights had been suspended from 5 p.m. yesterday due to Cyclone Dana, with an initial plan to resume at 9 a.m. today, but improved conditions allowed for an earlier start.

Air services were also suspended in Kolkata because of the storm. Cyclone Dana made landfall overnight near Habalikhti Nature Park in Kendrapara district between 1:30 and 3:30 a.m., impacting the coast as a severe cyclonic storm.