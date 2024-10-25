Bhubaneswar: Flight operations at Bhubaneswar airport to resume as cyclone Dana crosses coast .

The airport authorities announced the resumption of flight operations from 8 AM on Friday. In view of the landfall of Cyclone Dana, the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar suspended flight operations. yclone Dana crossed Odisha coast close to Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamra, it unleashed strong winds uprooting trees and triggered heavy rainfall in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts