CUO Professor and Research Scholar awarded in 14th Odisha Environment Congress

Dr. Debabrata Panda, Assistant Professor, Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Central University of Odisha was conferred with the prestigious Abasara Beuria Memorial Nature Conservation Award 2023 by the Orissa Environmental Congress (OEC) in its 14th Annual Conference. Ms. Priyanjoli Roy, Research Scholar, Dept. of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resource, Central University of Odisha was awarded Padmashree Dr. Ajay Parida Young Scientist Award by the 14th Odisha Environment Congress.

The 14th Odisha Environmental Congress was held at RMNH, Bhubaneswar during 22-23 December 2023 at Bhubaneswar. The felicitation of Dr. Debabrata Panda and Ms. Priyanjoli Roy was held in the presence of Dr. Aurobino Behera, Working Chairman, OEC, Prof. S. N. Patro, President OES, Mr. Jagadananda, Member Secretary, CYSD and other Officials of OBS.

At the Central University of Odisha, Dr. Debabrata Panda has been engaged in characterising Traditional rice, millets, niger, and wild plants of Koraput. He has also collected more than 130 vital genetic resources of indigenous rice, 30 local Finger millets, 30 local accessions of Niger and 08 different wild edible Yams from different tribal pockets of Koraput and taking the initiative for their conservation and commercialization to boost the local economy of tribal people.

Ms. Priyanjoli Roy presented a paper on “Impact of Urbanisation on Aquatic Ecosystem Health with special reference to fish fauna: A case- study from Eastern Ghats of Southern Odisha, India”. She is working under the supervision of Prof. S.K. Palita, Dean, SBCNR.

While the first Abasar Beuria Memorial Nature Conservation Award was awarded in the honour of Late Ambassador Abasar Beuria and the Padmashree Dr. Ajay Parida Young Scientist Award is awarded every year in the honour of reputed scientist and former Director Institute of Life Science Padmashree Dr. Ajay Parida.

For this Award, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Honourable Vice Chancellor of the University, congratulated Dr. Panda and the research Scholar Ms. Priyanjoli Roy and encouraged them to work more on local biodiversity (flora and fauna) and on the crops to boost the livelihood and local economy of tribal people. Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity, also congratulated him.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer