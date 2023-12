Proud moment for India as INS Imphal commissioned into Navy: PM

New Delhi,27th December:The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, expressed pride as INS Imphal was commissioned into Indian Navy today.

Hailing India’s growing self-reliance in defence, the Prime Minister posted on X:

“Proud moment for India as INS Imphal has been commissioned into our Navy, a testament to India’s growing self-reliance in defence. It epitomises our naval excellence and engineering prowess. Compliments to everyone involved in this milestone for Aatmanirbharta. We shall keep securing our seas and strengthening our nation.”