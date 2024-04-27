Red Alert: Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Twin City Braces for Sweltering Heat Wave

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a ‘red alert’ for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar due to extreme heat wave conditions, warning residents of the risk of heat stroke and illness. With temperatures soaring, reaching 41.2 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar before mid-noon, the department urged people to take extreme care and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

Jharsuguda topped the list as the hottest place in Odisha, with temperatures hitting 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Keonjhar, Balasore, and Sambalpur. The Meteorological Department predicts a further increase in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees in various parts of Odisha until May 30.

Severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist in districts including Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada, and Angul, posing health risks to residents.