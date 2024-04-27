BJD Unveils Candidates for Three Odisha Assembly Seats

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) unveiled its highly anticipated eighth list of Assembly candidates on Saturday, marking another significant step in its preparation for the upcoming elections. The announcement, made by BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the afternoon, revealed the party’s nominees for three crucial constituencies: Bhograi, Begunia, and Khordha.

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening its presence across various regions, the party has nominated the following candidates: