Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says work on 111-Km 6-lane Bhubaneswar ring road at a cost of Rs 6500 cr will begin in October

Puri: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses public meeting at Krushnaprasad, Puri Lok Sabha Constituency. He addressed the public meeting in Puri Lok Sabha Constituency, Odisha, today in support of BJP-NDA MP Candidate Shri Sambit Patra. Gadkari urged the voters to come together for progress and a thriving future, cast votes for Viksit Bharat2047 under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The coastline is the biggest strength of Odisha; we will implement projects that will boost fishery production by 7-8 times and Odisha fishermen will earn in dollars: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Puri . Work on 111-Km 6-lane Bhubaneswar ring road at a cost of Rs 6500 cr will begin in October: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at public meeting in Puri.