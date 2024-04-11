CUO holds Special Seminar with IGNCA, New Delhi on Bharatiya Gnyan Parampara Ke Alok me Kala aur Sahitya

Koraput: Under the three days International Seminar of the Department of Sanskrit, the Central University of Odisha held a special technical session on Bharatiya Gnyan Parampara ke Alok me Kala aur Sahitya, jointly with Indira Gandhi Centre for Arts and Culture (IGNCA), New Delhi at its Sunabeda Campus on 09 April 2024. As the IGNCA team is on a visit to Central University of Odisha on a field study, a Special session was held in joint collaboration under the chairmanship of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi. Others present on the dais were Prof. Arun Bharadwaj from IGNCA, Prof. Lakshmi Nivas Panday, Vice-Chancellor , Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Prof. D.C.Choubey, South East Asian Studies, IGNCA, Prof. Narasingha Charan Panda, In-charge Registrar and Finance officer of the University, Prof. Anil Kumar from IGNCA and Prof. Sudhir Lal, IGNCA.

Prof. Tripathi in his presidential address expressed happiness that the joint collaboration will bring fruitful results in future in the area of education and research. It will also be helpful in reviving our old glory, which always speaks for good health and richness. Western culture is eating the fabric of the society and we should revive our own culture for growth of India, he said. He hoped that through collaboration with IGNCA, our university would initiate numerous academic, cultural, and research activities in the region and extend its reach globally.

Prof. N.C. Panda delivered the welcome address and explained the purpose of the seminar. He focused on the revival of traditional culture in the field of science, technology, medicine and related fields. Prof. Lakshmi Nivas Panday, in his speech said that India itself is a glorious country geographically and culturally. Indian knowledge system is unique in the world. Not only knowledge and culture, India was rich in skill development also. Its time to revive these traditions. Both Sanskrit and Sanskriti (Culture) are important for India, he said.

Prof. Arun Bharadwaj explained the objective of the establishment of IGNCA and said that it has to show the historical and mythological importance of India. For this purpose IGNCA presently has seven projects in the field of reviving the traditional glory of India, he said. Special modules are being developed to train State and Central Government employees to learn traditional knowledge system, he said.

Prof. Choubey said that more studies should be made on establishing India’s past link with South East Asian nations. Prof. Lal delivered the key note address and spoke on the special venture of IGNCA in digitizing the old glories of India especially the Bhagabat Gita. He said that the purpose of the website on Gita is to negotiate the gap between traditional and modern India. Hence, Gita is available on website in oral, textual and audio-visual form, he said. Prof. Anil Kumar said that more such field studies should encouraged among the students for the cultural growth of the locality. Dr. Sourav Gupta, the Nodal Officer of the CUO-IGNCA field visit from CUO presented the report on the ongoing joint field study programme and explained the purpose of the Seminar. Prof. Bharat Panda, Professor of Education delivered the vote of thanks and the Programme was anchored by Srishti Mukherjee, student of CUO.

Before the seminar the Vice Chancellor of CUO Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi inaugurated the exhibition “Shabd, Akshar, Bhasa”, prepared and presented by the students of IGNCA. On the occasion the proceedings of the International Seminar on “The Journey of Development in India: Reflections in Economic and Communication Scenario”, published in book form was inaugurated by the delegates on the dais. The Book is edited jointly by Dr. Sourav Gupta from JMC Department and Dr. Minati Sahoo from Economics department. All the students of IGNCA, who are on the tour, students of CUO, faculty members and staff were present on the occasion.