Students the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi visit CUO

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi, a premiere educational and research institution of national repute under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India is scheduled to visit the Central University of Odisha on a tour during 6-11 April, 2024. The team comprising 41 students along with Professor In-charge- Academic, HoD(s) and Staff members is scheduled to reach Koraput by 6th April wherein students of both the institutes will engage in joint exercise in field study to various spots of Koraput. The Central University of Odisha is gearing up to host the team to ensure a fruitful study tour from the visitors.

The team is expected to visit various places of Koraput including the Shabara Srikhetra, Tribal Museum, Kunduli market, Gupteswar temple, Subai Jain temple, Sarbeswar temple, Batrisha Simhasan and Rani Duduma waterfalls and also visit an exhibition on Biodiversity at the Landiguda campus of CUO. The Academic unit IGNCA is also slated to put up an exhibition titled, ‘Akshar, Shabd|Bhasha’ on 8 April, 2024 as part of the international conference on Science and Technology on Ancient Indian Literature in Modern perspective to be organized by the Dept. of Sanskrit of the Central University of Odisha. The visiting team will be a partner on the Seminar on the Technical session on Bharatiya Gyan Parampara ke alok me Kala aur Sahitya on 9 April 2024 at 4:30 PM. Prof Sudhir Lal, HOD, Kala Kosh Division, IGNCA will be the Chief Speaker and the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, will preside over the meeting.

The IGNCA team under Prof. Arun K Bhardwaj, Professor In charge Academic will also interact with students of both campuses. A cultural programme has also been arranged at the main campus, of CUO at Sunabeda for the IGNCA team.

Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi , the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha expressed his happiness for the joint exercise and hoped that this cultural exchange would lead to strengthening of national integration among the youth.