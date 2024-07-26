Central University of Odisha celebrates Guru Purnima

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Sanskrit, Central University of Odisha celebrated Guru Purnima, also known as Vyas Purnima, in honor of Maharishi Ved Vyasa in its campus. According to mythological beliefs, Guru Purnima marks the birthday of Ved Vyasa, the revered author of the Mahabharata. It is also believed that on this day, Maharishi Ved Vyasa composed the four Vedas, earning him the name Ved Vyasa.

The festival began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by the University’s Registrar I/c. and HoD of Sanskrit, Prof. N. C. panda, who also paid homage to Maharishi Ved Vyasa. He addressed the students, highlighting the historical importance of the Guru-student relationship with references to the Mahabharata, Gita, and Ramayana.

The event’s decorations, including rangoli and floral arrangements, were crafted by students of the department under the guidance of their Sanskrit teachers. The celebration was graced by faculty members from the English and Hindi departments, alongside other attendees. During the program, students spoke in Sanskrit about the significance of the Guru in their lives, followed by a discussion where teachers shared their perspectives. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Sanskrit teacher Dr. Sanjeev Sarkar. Following the formal proceedings, a meal was provided for all attendees.