Central University of Odisha celebrates ‘Vana Mahotsav’: 200 Saplings Planted for Environmental Awareness

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha celebrated ‘Vana Mahotsav’ at its Sunabeda campus on 25 July 2024 in collaboration with Rashtradeep Prasar Samiti. This event aimed to raise awareness about forest conservation and environmental protection. The plantation drive was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, with the presence of Dr. Jalendra Tripathy, State Secretary of Rashtradeep Prasar Samiti, Prof. N.C. Panda, Registrar I/c, Prof. S.K. Palia, Dean of SBCNR, and other university officials.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tripathi stressed the essential role of trees and forests in maintaining ecological balance and providing oxygen. He conveyed his best wishes for the program’s success. Approximately 200 saplings were planted during the event, underscoring the university’s commitment to environmental stewardship. The program was coordinated by Dr. R.K. Parhi, DSW I/c of the University.