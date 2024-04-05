Kalyan Jewellers unveils the new campaign film promoting Nimah-heritage jewellery line featuring brand ambassadors Rashmika Mandanna and Kalyani Priyadarshan

Thrissur : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most-trusted jewellery brands has today released the campaign featuring brand ambassadors Kalyani Priyadarshan and Rashmika Mandanna. The launch of the film coincides with the birthday of both these brand ambassadors (5th April), and marks their first on-screen collaboration that is set to delight their fans globally.

The ad film has industry stalwarts coming together to showcase the timeless allure of heritage jewellery designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ Nimah collection. The creative vision and genius of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and the artistic brilliance and expertise of art director Sabu Cyril, has created a cinematic experience that is sure to captivate. Diwakar Mani’s camera work and Pony Prakash Raj’s choreography added to the mastery of every frame.

Speaking on the all-new campaign, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to have both Kalyani Priyadarshan and Rashmika Mandanna represent our line of heritage jewellery – Nimah. Directed by Priyadarshan, the campaign film beautifully highlights these celebrities and showcases the exquisite craftsmanship and timeless beauty of jewellery designs from our Nimah collection. The campaign film’s launch happening at the same time as their birthdays is a pleasant coincidence, and we hope this visual masterpiece will resonate with fans and patrons of Kalyan Jewellers. ”

The larger-than-life backdrop and production design is a celebration of Indian culture. It beautifully encapsulates the inspiration behind the all-new range of jewellery designs introduced by Kalyan Jewellers as part of its Nimah Collection. The digital film truly celebrates the timeless allure of heritage jewellery with its exquisite visuals and appealing narrative.

Kalyan Jewellers takes immense pride in its deep-rooted connection to India’s culture, heritage and the diverse region-specific ethos followed across the country. With the introduction of all-new designs as part of its Nimah Collection, the jewellery brand aims to preserve and promote the legacy associated with India’s heritage jewellery, while offering an extensive range of jewellery.