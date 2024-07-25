Clean-Up Drive Organized by NSS Bureau at Central University of Odisha Promotes Environmental Responsibility

Koraput: In an inspiring effort to instill a deeper sense of empathy and social responsibility, the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, hosted a remarkable NSS camp on 24 July 2024. With the motto “Not Me, But You” the event aimed at developing a society devoid of pollution through small yet impactful actions, woven with uncommon wisdom. Distinguished personalities of the university, including the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Registrar and Dean School of Languages Prof. N.C. Panda, Chief Warden Dr. Kapil Khemundu, Dean Students’ Welfare Dr. Ramendar Kumar Parhi, and NSS Programme Coordinator Dr. T. Anjaneyulu, participated in the clean-up drive at the academic block premises. The Vice Chancellor shared valuable insights on respecting the environment, stating, “This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering a cleaner and greener campus.”

With the motto “Not Me, But You” the event aimed at developing a society devoid of pollution through small yet impactful actions, woven with uncommon wisdom. The programme, characterized by varied resolutions and vibrant approaches, saw students divided into different groups, each named after historic leaders such as Gopabandhu Das, Mohammad Baji, and Gangadhar Meher. Each group, consisting of 10 members including a leader, participated wholeheartedly. About 150 NSS Volunteers exhibited a positive outlook and active participation throughout the event. Following the cleaning activity, students were provided with refreshments. The cleanup involved collecting garbage such as plastics, waste bottles, polythene, and wrappers. Instead of using harmful materials, students were encouraged to adopt eco-friendly alternatives like jute bags, paper products, and bamboo crafts. Polythene bags were distributed for waste collection, and specific campus locations were assigned for the activity.

The Programme Coordinator ensured the smooth execution of the event, and the teaching and non-teaching staff demonstrated commendable cooperation. The clean-up drive not only enhanced the university’s greenery but also fostered unity and compassion among the volunteers. A team was selected as the best for their mutual understanding, effective leadership, and equitable efforts, embodying the ethos of hard work and honesty.