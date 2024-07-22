Prof. N. C. Panda Honored with Sanskrita Mahamahopadhyaya Award for Sanskrit Contributions

Esteemed Sanskrit scholar Prof. N. C. Panda was honored with the Sanskrit Mahamahopadhyaya, the highest accolade in Sanskrit, by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayag, on the 106th birth anniversary of Dr. Pravat Sashtri, former Prime Minister of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan. Prof. Panda received a Manapatra and Utariya for his exceptional efforts in promoting and preserving the Sanskrit language from Chief Guest Prof. Vedprakash Upadhyaya. Currently serving as the Dean of the School of Language and Acting Registrar at Central University of Odisha, Koraput, Prof. Panda was joined in recognition by two other distinguished professors.

The event, attended by Chairman Shri Bibhuti Mishra, Prime Minister Shri Kuntak Mishra, Deputy Minister Shri Ramakrishna Pandey, as well as Shri Sheshmani Pandy, Shri Pavitra Tiwari, Shri Bhaskar Mishra, Dr. Annapurna Malaviya, and Shri Manish Pandey, marked a significant celebration of scholarly achievement and dedication to Sanskrit.