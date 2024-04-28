Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will submit his nomination papers on the 30th of April. He is scheduled to file his candidature for the Hinjili Assembly seat in Chhatrapur. Before this, Naveen will offer prayers at Tara Tarini Temple.

According to the schedule, on April 30th i.e. Tuesday, the Chief Minister will reach the Tara Tarini Temple at 11:15 a.m. from Bhubaneswar through a special helicopter.

After offering prayers, Naveen will submit nomination papers at the Deputy Collector’s office in Chhatrapur at 12:35 PM. After filing nomination papers, the BJD Supremo will return to Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, BJD leader VK Pandian will accompany the Chief Minister.