Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda inaugurates Third Nepal Investment Summit

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Prachanda inaugurates Third Nepal Investment Summit. Third Investment Summit has kicked off in Kathmandu with over 2,000 domestic and foreign investors expected to participate as Nepal puts 148 projects on showcase. ‘With over 60 percent of Nepal’s population falling within the working-age group and a rapidly expanding middle-class population shows the immense potential for consumer-driven growth’ PM Prachanda welcomes the dignitaries to the Third Nepal Investment Summit, 2024.

Nepal Investment Board has informed that there will be 23 exhibition stalls along with detailed information on the projects in the conference. Similarly, concept notes would be called for 19 projects.

The two-day international event features 11 parallel sessions on Monday. The first day witnessed the inauguration session and two major sessions.

The investors will have opportunities to interact with PM Prachanda and Finance Minister Barsha Man Pun in course of the summit.

Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) President Chandra Prasad Dhakal has stated that Nepal holds significant potential for investment and has invited investors worldwide to consider investing in the country.

During the inaugural session of the Nepal Investment Summit, which commenced in Kathmandu today, FNCCI President Dhakal highlighted the investment potential across various sectors in Nepal, positioning the country as a new destination for investment.

Speaking on behalf of Nepal’s private sector, a co-organiser of the Third Investment Summit, the FNCCI President expressed the view that Nepal, due to its strategic location between China and India, the world’s largest economies, can capitalise on the market, tourism, and development opportunities of these two countries.

Dhakal informed the approximately 2,000 investors gathered from around the globe about the potential for investment in sectors such as tourism, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and information technology (IT) in Nepal, emphasising that the country is making a favourable environment for investment.