Central University of Odisha Commemorates 134th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha celebrated the 134th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on April 14, 2024, with a ceremony held on its premises. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Advisor-Academic and Administration Prof. V. C. Jha, Director in-charge of Hindi Cell Prof. Hemraj Meena, accompanied by faculty members and officers, gathered to honor the visionary behind the Indian Constitution.

Reflecting on Dr. Ambedkar’s profound influence as a scholar and social reformer, Prof. Tripathi highlighted his pivotal role in shaping India’s constitutional framework and advocating for social justice. He emphasized Dr. Ambedkar’s relentless pursuit of an egalitarian society, grounded in principles of rule of law, civil liberties, gender equality, and empowerment of marginalized communities.

Prof. Tripathi stressed the global significance of Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy, expressing concerns over attempts to downplay his contributions for personal gain. He called for a renewed appreciation of Dr. Ambedkar’s economic, social, and educational endeavors, emphasizing their relevance in today’s world. He expressed his aspirations for the Central University of Odisha to become a primary hub for discussions on Dr. Ambedkar, thus paying homage to his enduring legacy.

In a significant announcement, Prof. Tripathi unveiled plans to establish a Center for Ambedkar Studies within the university, dedicated to interdisciplinary research on Dr. Ambedkar’s teachings. Additionally, he revealed intentions to erect a statue of Dr. Ambedkar on campus, symbolizing the university’s commitment to preserving his ideals.

Addressing the multifaceted persona of Dr. Ambedkar, Prof. Jha lauded his roles as a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer, highlighting his relentless advocacy against Dalit discrimination and his fervent support for women’s and workers’ rights. Prof. Meena echoed these sentiments, underscoring Dr. Ambedkar’s transformative impact on the downtrodden sections of society.

Following the formal program, a scholarly discourse on Dr. Ambedkar’s philosophy and the Central University of Odisha was convened under the Vice-Chancellor’s guidance. Participants seized the opportunity to delve into Dr. Ambedkar’s visionary ideas and enduring contributions to society.