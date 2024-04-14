CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar Commemorates the 133rdDr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti with Enthusiasm

Bhubaneswar : CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT), Bhubaneswar, marked the 133rd Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti with fervor and participation. Held at SS Bhatnagar Hall of CSIR-IMMT, the event, attended by 300 individuals, including 100 students from various schools in Bhubaneswar, showcased a celebration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy and his contributions to society.

Dr. N K Dhal, Vice-Chairman of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Committee, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. The inaugural address was delivered by Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, with Shri Upendra Nath Behera IAS (Retd.), Former Chairperson of OERC, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. Mr. Behera addressed the gathering, shedding light on the life and achievements of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and inspired the school children present.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Dr. Dillip Kumar Behera, an Eminent Social Activist and Member of International Human Rights, UNO. Dr. Behera shared insights into the life history of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and emphasized the importance of uplifting the weaker sections of society. Additionally, Dr. Behera distributed prizes to the top performers of the RRL Project U.P. School and winners of various competitions.

Concluding the event, Dr. Santosh Kumar Behera, Senior Principal Scientist and convener of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Committee, expressed gratitude to all participants and contributors.

The celebration served as a poignant reminder of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s enduring legacy and the ongoing efforts to promote equality and social justice in society.

The celebration culminated with a vibrant cultural program in the evening, adding a touch of joy and artistic expression to the commemoration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy. Participants were treated to performances that celebrated diversity, unity, and the spirit of inclusivity, echoing the values championed by Dr. Ambedkar throughout his life. The cultural program provided a fitting tribute to the occasion, reinforcing the message of empowerment and solidarity within the community.