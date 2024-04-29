Odisha U17 Rugby Boys & Girls teams won two Silver Medals in “67th National School Games in Rugby for the session 2023-24”

Odisha CHSE U-17 Rugby teams won two Silver Medals in both boys and girls category in the recently concluded “67th National School Games” held at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, from 27th to 28th April, 2024.

Match Report

Boys category: The final match played between Odisha Vs Bihar, Odisha lost the match by 12/17 points and got Silver Medal.

Girls category: The final match played between Odisha Vs Bihar, Odisha lost the match by 05/36 points and got Silver Medal.

Name of the players:

Boys Girls 1. Lakhan Hembram, KISS 2. Pradeep Kanhar, KISS 3. Nirmal Pradhan, KISS 4. Charan Hembram, KISS 5. Bidyadhar Majhi, KISS 6. Eswar Pujari, KISS 7. Rahul Majhi, KISS 8. Suraj Kumar Dora, KISS 9. Soner Singh Beshra, Mayurbhanj 10. Simal Baskey, Mayurbhanj 11. Deepak Behera, Mayurbhanj 12. Suraj Sahelsan Tudu, Bhubaneswar 1. Raimani Chatar, KISS 2. Bidusmita Singh, KISS 3. Sanjukta Bhumij, KISS 4. Barasani Pradhan, KISS 5. Sandhyarani Biswal, KISS 6. Ranjulata Naik, KISS 7. Belamati Bhatra, KISS 8. Hisi Tudu, Mayurbhanj 9. Sumitra Murmu, Mayurbhanj 10. Basanti Murmu, Mayurbhanj 11. Payal Hansdah, Mayurbhanj 12. Mamata Murmu, Mayurbhanj

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS conveyed his best wishes to all the players and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.