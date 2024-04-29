Odisha: BJP leader Dr Sambit Patra filed his nomination papers today

Puri: BJP’s candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra files his nomination papers. “Today is a very fortunate day. In 2019, I had only 15 days, that time I could not win. I have worked hard here. I have worked for the people of Puri. Now I am part of their family. I have signed in the heart of people. They will now make me win.”

Congress has fielded Sucharita Mohanty from this seat. Puri will vote on 25th May. This time Dr Patra is pitted against Arup Patnaik of BJD. Both had lost LS elections in 2019.