Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces New Grade of the Toyota Rumion

The New Grade G-AT is priced starting Rs. 13,00,000 Ex-showroom.

Powered by the 1.5-litre K series petrol engine mated with 6-speed Automatic Transmission, featuring the Neo Drive (Integrated Starter Generator-ISG) technology ensuring responsive performance.

Bookings to commence for New Grade G-AT from 29th April at a token amount of Rs. 11,000/. Additionally, bookings for E-CNG also reopens.

Bangalore – Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today, officially announced the opening of bookings and the price of New Grade G-AT of the Toyota Rumion along with reopening of E-CNG bookings. The newly launched G-AT variant is expected to further boost the market acceptance of the Rumion with its unmatched space and comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium exterior design.

The latest offering by TKM will be available at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs. 13,00,000 with deliveries expected to commence from 5thMay onwards. Customers can book the vehicle at any of the authorized dealerships or online with a booking fee of Rs 11,000/-.

Toyota Rumion G-AT variant is powered by the 1.5-litre K series petrol engine with 6-speed Automatic Transmission, featuring the Neo Drive (ISG) technology ensuring responsive performance. While the petrol grade has a power output of 75.8 kw @6000 rpm and torque of 136.8 Nm @4400 rpm for, the CNG grade boosts of 64.6 kw output @5500 rpm and torque of 121.5 Nm@4200 rpm. The Toyota Rumion is now available in seven variants of Neo drive MT: S, G and V grade. Neo Drive AT: S, G and V grade. E-CNG: S grade offering a wide range of options for customers.

The G-AT variant is enhanced with advanced technology including a 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Equipped with Toyota i-Connect, it offers remote control for climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights and many more connected features. The Toyota Rumion also prioritizes safety for its owners with advanced safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and more.

Making the announcement, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We are excited to announce the addition of the new grade to the Toyota Rumion lineup thus offering a wider choice and more options to customers based on their mobility needs and requirements. Bookings for the G-AT variant is now open. Since its launch in August ’23, the Toyota Rumion has generated much excitement among customers, leading to strong inquiries and healthy bookings. We deeply appreciate the love and trust shown by our valued customers.

In line with Toyota’s customer centric approach, we have continued to deepen our focus towards catering to the evolving customer demands by introducing new products and variants at regular intervals with a focus on delivering them ever-better cars. We believe that with its unmatched space, advanced features, and exceptional performance, backed by Toyota’s value-added proposition and excellent after sales service, the Toyota Rumion will become a preferred choice for the discerning families looking for awesome ownership experience, ensuring every drive is filled with comfort, joy, and peace of mind.”

The Rumion brings in a stylish and premium exterior design for a tough appearance with robust characteristics like Toyota MPV signature front grille, Front Bumper with chrome finish, LED tail lamps with back door chrome garnish and machined two tone alloy wheels that exude style and sophistication. The luxurious interior offers premium dual-tone with wooden finish dashboard and door trims, premium dual-tone interiors, and a range of convenient amenities.

Toyota Rumion also beholds the highest safety standards. It comes with Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Engine immobilizer, ESP, Hill Hold assist, and ISO Fix Child seat anchorages further enhance the safety quotient. Its features also include front seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters, seat belt reminder for all seats, and a high-speed alert system.

The Toyota Rumion is packed with the legacy of Toyota service offerings with a host of customized finance schemes and unmatched value additions to enhance the customer ownership experience. The offers include – finance options for Value Added Services like Extended Warranty & Toyota Genuine Accessories, focusing on affordability and flexibility that will be beneficial to the customers. Other options include upto 8-year finance schemes, low EMI with increased affordability, pre-approved funding for value added services and Toyota Smart finance [ Balloon Finance] to support aspirational buying and present customers with a wide variety of choices.

Other value benefit services include Toyota’s newly introduced 5-year complimentary Roadside assistance, warranty – standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, which can be extended to 5 years/2,20,000 km at a nominal cost.

In addition, the company also recently launched an industry-first “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution” that extends vehicle logistic services till delivery touchpoints by eliminating possible drive down of new cars by the dealer staff to the delivery location. As an industry first, the new initiative will enable Toyota dealers to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to their sales outlets on a flat-bed truck.