World Skill Center Students Return Post 6-Month Paid Internship Program at Singapore

Bhubaneswar : 24 meritorious students, from World Skill Center Bhubaneswar, returned to the state after completing an engaging 6-month Paid Internship Program in Singapore on Sunday. Coming on a direct flight from Singapore to Bhubaneswar, the students were given a warm welcome by officials of World Skill Center (WSC) at Bhubaneswar International Airport on Sunday morning.

The ‘Student Internship Program’ is a special initiative of the World Skill Center. Under the same, students from the ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’ departments get a lifetime opportunity of working in leading international organizations. Every year 24 students are selected for this program and sent to Singapore. The students of 2022-23 batch who went to Singapore last October returned to Bhubaneswar today.

Sonalika Sethy, a student of Mechanical and Electrical Services, shared her joy, stating, “With my first salary from Goodwood Park Hotel, I purchased a new phone. My father, a farmer, has toiled tirelessly to support our family. Being able to contribute financially is my greatest achievement, and I am grateful to World Skill Center for this opportunity.”

The students who went on the 6-month paid internship program gained more knowledge on the application of new technologies and learnt how to work in a global setup. The students opined that this experience in Singapore will be very helpful in taking their future career to a new height.

“My aspiration of pursuing internship in a foreign city like Singapore has been fulfilled, thanks to World Skill Center. Within 3 Months of paid internship at YTL PowerSeraya, I gained valuable insights into modern technology” says Ajaya Mangraj, student of Mechatronics.

The World Skill Center, established at Mancheswar industrial area in Bhubaneswar is India’s premier skill development institution. WSC imparts global standard skill training to the youth of Odisha. Under the ‘Student Exchange’ programme, 40 students from the World Skills Center are sent to Singapore for two weeks every year to give students an overseas experience. Similarly, every year 24 students of the center are selected for a 6-month ‘paid-internship’ opportunity in various companies in Singapore.