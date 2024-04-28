KIIT-KISS Students win Medals and shine at Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Dubai

Bhubaneswar: The 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships is held in Dubai from 24th – 27th April 2024. DM Jayram student of KIIT and Mahendra Santa student of KISS represented India in the 4X100m Relay event and won Bronze Medal with a timing of 40.01sec, also breaking the previous Junior National Record which was 40.56sec. Another KISS student Sabita Toppo Cleared the Junior World Athletics Championship Qualification mark in 100m Hurdles which is going to be held at Peru in August 2024. Siddharth Choudhary from KIIT won the Men’s Shot Put Bronze Medal by a throw of 19.02M.

Currently Jayram, Mahendra & Sabita are training at Odisha Reliance HPC under the guidance of Coach Rohit Mane and Siddharth is training under his personal coach.

All the athletes of KIIT thanked Prof. Samanta for his constant support & guidance in their athletics journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated all the athletes and wished them good luck for their upcoming competitions.