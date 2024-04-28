Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says BJP & BJD are in a marital relationship in Odisha like BJP & BRS were in Telangana

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that though the BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working in tandem. He said while adressing an election rally in Cuttack’s Salepur, on April 28. Rahul Gandhi RahulGandhi says BJP & BJD are in a marital relationship in Odisha like BJP & BRS were in Telangana.

CM Naveen Patnaik is running the government with the help of a few selected people & they are taking all the benefits. There has been a marriage between BJD and BJP & they have given the people of the state 'PAN'. Pandian is running Odisha. There has been a plantation scam of Rs 15000 crore, along with mining scam in the state. Congress to provide cylinders at Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Salepur.

The Congress Leader said, “Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together.” Gandhi alleged that while PM Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for “select people” in Odisha.

Taking a dig at Patnaik, Gandhi said that though he was the chief minister, the BJD government in the state was being run by his aide VK Pandian.

In an apparent reference to PM Modi, Gandhi said, “Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik. They have looted your wealth.”