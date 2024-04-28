Odisha government needs to be changed: BJP National President JP Nadda

Berhampur: Odisha government needs to be changed says BJP National President JP Nadda addressing Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Ambapua in Berhampur.

This Odisha government needs to change; people of Odisha have been deprived of the Ayushman Bharat scheme benefits. Naveen babu has not allowed the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme says BJP National President JP Nadda at Ambapua in Berhampur.

This is the election to take Odisha forward says BJP National President JP Nadda at Ambapua in Berhampur. The love, energy and enthusiasm of all of you are making me confident that you have decided to make our candidates win! The development which Modi Jee has been ensuring in Delhi will smoothly translate into development and prosperity in Orissa too. Make sure you choose the BJP for this says BJP National President JP Nadda at Ambapua in Berhampur.

Modi Ji has changed the very culture, nature and definition of the politics in India. Earlier, people had accepted that there would be no change in the country, and that it would continue to struggle… But under Modi Ji’s stellar leadership, the mindset of people has absolutely changed. Today, the whole world is saying that India has changed, India has transformed says BJP National President JP Nadda at Ambapua in Berhampur.

We have been ensuring prosperity on all fronts, in every aspect. Modi Ji has resolved to make India self-reliant in ‘Dalhan’ and ‘Tilhan’ in the next 5 years. Also, we will soon make India a hub of Shree Anna on the global map says BJP National President JP Nadda at Ambapua in Berhampur.

BJD Government is giving rise to misrule in the State, and is establishing a ‘Babu Raj’ in Odisha. The way Naveen Babu is been bringing outsiders in is a matter of concern for Odisha. Make sure you don’t allow outsiders to rule you, and make sure that you instate ‘Dharti Putra’ here. Press the ‘Lotus’ button, and see development coming says BJP National President JP Nadda at Ambapua in Berhampur.