Bhubaneswar: Congress announces candidates for Odisha Lok Sabha, Assembly seats . The party fielded Nagendra Pradhan in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency while Suresh Mohapatra has been nominated for the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat.

List of 8 Assembly candidates

1. Baripada: Pramod Hembram

2. Jaleswar: Debi Prasanna Chand

3. Balasore: Monalisa Lenka

4. Barchana: Ajay Samal

5. Pallahara: Fakir Samal

6. Barabati-Cuttack: Sofia Firdous

7. Jagatsinghpur: Pratima Mallick

8. Khandapada: Baijayantimala Mohanty