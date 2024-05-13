India signs 10-year pact to operate Key Iranian port, boosting trade with central Asia

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited Chabahar, Iran on 13 May 2024 to witness the signing ceremony of Long-term Main Contract for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal, Chabahar. The contract was signed between India Port Global Limited (IPGL) and Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran.

The Union Minister held fruitful bilateral meeting with his counterpart H.E. Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran. The Ministers recalled the common vision of their leaders to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in connectivity initiatives and in making Chabahar Port a regional connectivity hub.

The Ministerial visit and signing of the Long-term Contract will further strengthen ties between the two nations and highlights the importance of Chabahar as a gateway for trade with Afghanistan and broader Central Asian countries.

The development of the Chabahar Port Project is an India-Iran flagship project.