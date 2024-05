New Delhi: 40.32% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the Phase 4 Polling of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 .

West Bengal 51.87%

Madhya Pradesh 48.52%

Jharkhand 43.80%

Telangana 40.38%

Andhra Pradesh 40.26%

Uttar Pradesh 39.68%

#Odisha 39.30%

Bihar 34.44%

Maharashtra 30.85%

Jammu And Kashmir 23.57%