XIM Bhubaneswar accomplishes 100% placements for its 36th Batch MBA (Business Management) 2022 – 24

Established in 1987, Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar is a premium B-school in the  country with a rich legacy of grooming leaders of tomorrow. The two-year flagship Business  Management program has consistently been ranked as one of the finest business curriculums in the  country. Carrying forward its rich legacy of over 37 years of management education, we believe in  imparting excellence and nurturing the core values of integrity, excellence, compassion,  commitment, and sustainability. We have a rich alumni base of more than 8000, which has been our  strength, and we have proved our mettle in leadership roles across the corporate realm. During the  economic slowdown the alumni support is worth mentioning as they have come forward in placing  the students of the batch. This year, with an average of Rs. 19.53 Lakhs per annum, XIM  Bhubaneswar has successfully placed all students. 

In terms of intake, the highest number of recruitments were made in the BFSI sector (27%), which  was followed by Consulting (20%), Manufacturing (17%), IT (15%), and FMCG (12%). Profiles  offered included Product Management, Corporate Investment Banking, Portfolio Manager,  Operations Leader, Risk & Financial Advisory, IT Sales, Management Consulting, Corporate  Strategy, Digital Banking and Transformation, E-Commerce, Business Analyst, Program Manager,  Area Sales Manager, Relationship Manager, Supply Chain Consultant, Project Manager, Retail  Operations, Technology Consultant, Territory Manager etc. 

Industry leaders in varied domains strengthened their relationship with XIM. Some of the leading  organizations that partnered with the institute included the following: L’Oreal, Bain Capability  Network (BCN), PineLabs, Air India, Flipkart, Tata Steel, Thomson Reuters, D E Shaw, Accenture, Wells Fargo, IDBI Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, ABFRL Shadowfax, Intellect Design  Arena, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, ElasticRun, Haldirams, Cummins, Lakme, Airtel Payment  Banks, ICRA Limited, ICICI Prudential, Avalon Consulting, PwC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tiger  Analytics, Deloitte, NatWest Group, Cognizant, Nestle, Titan, IBM, EY, Delotte, Vedanta, Becton  Dickinson, ABCL, Avasant, UHG Optum, GE Healthcare, Emami, MTR Foods, Adani Group,  Ultratech, Capgemini, Kotak Mahindra and many other notable organizations. 

Highlights

  • Xuberance ‘24 had a batch of 350 students participating in the placement process. 99 companies were hosted in Xuberance’24. 
  • 76 students have been extended PPOs from their summer internship organizations. 07 students got placement offers from corporate case study competitions done by  HCCB–Disrupt, Tata Steel–Steel-a-thon, Air India- SOAR, Avalon Consulting- Sun Tzu The highest domestic salary stood at Rs. 30.00 Lakhs per annum 

The average annual compensation stood at Rs. 19.53 Lakhs per annum

