Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ new showroom at Angul

Angul, 12th April 20224: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom at Shankar Cinema Road in Angul. Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha inaugurated the all-new showroom, which features an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

On this occasion, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, said, “I am delighted to be part of the launch celebrations in Angul today. It gives me immense pride to stand here today as a representative of Kalyan Jewellers – a brand that has consistently revolutionized the jewellery industry in India. The brilliance of the brand’s exquisite jewellery designs lies in their intricate craftsmanship and graceful aesthetics, paying homage to the diverse cultural heritage of India. This magnificent showroom stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to provide best-in-class shopping experience to its patrons in the region. I am confident that patrons will wholeheartedly embrace and support Kalyan Jewellers.”

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of Angul in Odisha. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come.”

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced an exciting range of offers to ensure that patrons gain maximum benefits on their jewellery purchases from the all-new showroom. It has also announced that the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will apply on these jewellery purchases. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is all BIS hallmarked and goes through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive Kalyan Jewellers’ 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

Kalyan Jewellers’ all-new showroom offers Muhurat – the bridal jewellery line curated from across India. It also feature exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).