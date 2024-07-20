XIM University Bhubaneswar Celebrates Success of Udhyam 3.0, Its Flagship Annual Business Conclave

School of Rural Management, XIM University, Bhubaneswar successfully conducted the 3rd edition of its flagship annual business conclave, Udhyam 3.0 at its new campus on 20th July 2024. The event featured keynote addresses by five corporate leaders from diverse sectors including Agribusiness, Aggrotech, E-commerce, FMCG. The event commenced with a welcome note by Prof. Niraj Kumar, Dean School of Rural Management, XIM University followed by an inaugural Address by Fr. S. Antony Raj , S.J ,Registrar, XIM University.

Udhyam is an annual industry interface program bringing together industry experts on a common platform to share their ideas and concepts. It encourages the exchange of diverse perspectives and assists aspiring rural managers in staying updated with current trends, learning from consummate leaders, identifying solutions to critical sector problems, and building consensus on evolving sectors.

This year’s theme for Udhyam 3.0 echoes the core principles of “Diverse minds, Transformative outcomes” emphasizing the importance of embracing differences in backgrounds, perspectives, and talents to drive significant change and ensure enduring success.

XIM University was honored to host the following speakers and topics for individual and panel discussions at the event-

Mr. Kumar Rajamani: Associate Director, AI Labs Group at Cropin, with extensive experience in AI and deep learning. Mr. Manoj Varshney: Managing Director & CEO, IFFCO-MC Crop Science, with nearly 20 years of expertise in agri-input sector. Mr. Mayank Rastogi: E-commerce and agricultural commodities professional with over a decade of experience. Mr. Nitin Gupta: Senior Vice President, Olam Agri India Pvt Ltd, overseeing Rice, Grains, Oilseeds, and Pulses business for South Asia. Mr. Shalley Goel: Vice President, International Business and Corporate Strategy, Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., with extensive global business leadership.

Conducted by the Career Advisory Services of the School, the event equipped young professionals with the knowledge and experiences necessary to confront the challenges they will face in the corporate days ahead, thus preparing them for the future. The insightful contributions of industry leaders added significant value to the audience and furthered the mission of Udhyam 3.0 admirably.