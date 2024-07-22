Valedictory Ceremony of International Workshop on Artificial Intelligence at IIIT Bhubaneswar

IIIT Bhubaneswar succesfully concluded a 5-day International Workshop on ‘Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence’. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with IEEE GRSS Kolkata Chapter, APNNS and CSIR. The event showcased global reach with resource persons and eminent experts from across 10 countries with over 70 participants. The event was conducted in a hybrid mode for a wider reach. Experts discussed the advances in the field of AI from multiple perspectives highlighting its utility ranging from healthcare to security to climate crisis. The workshop included deeply engaging seminar sessions, panel discussions,research presentations, hand-off training sessions and even competitions. Team HackHive led by Rajesh K. Jena, a BTech student in Computer Science, won the 1st prize of Rs 10,000 in the GeoHack competition organised here. Their team developed an innivative project WildFireCatch, an AI driven wildfire detection and rapid response alarm sytem using satellite images.

The valedictory keynote was delivered by Prof. Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubaneswar) who congratulated the winners and participants for their dedication and commitment. Dr Susmita Ghosh (Professor, Jadavpur University) along with Dr Sanjay Saxena (Asst Professr) and Dr Deepak K Rout (Asst Professor) handed out the certificates of appreciation to the participants. Dr Shikha Vats (Assistant Professor) anchored the closing ceremony. The event successfully concluded on a productive note with possibilities of many future collaboarations amongst researchers across the country and internationally. IIIT Bhubaneswar has been at the forefront of conducting discussions on deep learning, machine learning, data science and AI with as many as 5 national and international workshops and conferences held in the past 8 months. This event proved to be another one in the series of such research initiatives.