Revenue Minister: Cyclone Damage will be Assessed Within 7 Days

Bhubaneswar: According to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari the assessment of the damage to crops and houses caused by Cyclone Dana is expected to be done within seven days.

Sri Pujari stated, “Field staff will begin assessing the damage caused by cyclone Dana on Sunday, with officials from revenue, agriculture, and cooperative departments conducting on-site inspections to determine crop and property”.

He said, “Within four hours, roads have been cleared. There have been no telecom complaints. Some areas experienced power disruptions due to broken wires, but electricity will be restored by sunset. Over 6 lakh people have been evacuated. Those still stranded will receive aid. Relief centres will provide food and shelter; those wishing to return home can inform the centres.”

Minister Pujari further added that he will conduct a field visit on Saturday to review the situation.