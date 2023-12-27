Connecting people, cultures, and places: IndiGo announces direct connectivity between Mumbai and Ayodhya

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced direct connectivity between Mumbai and Ayodhya, effective January 15, 2024. These daily flights will provide travellers, direct accessibility to Ayodhya making their journey smoother and shorter. Earlier, IndiGo announced inaugural operations from the soon-to-be-inaugurated Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya from Delhi w.e.f. December 30, 2023. Subsequently, commercial operations from Delhi to Ayodhya from January 06, 2024, and from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya will commence from January 11, 2024. This expansion reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to providing customers with improved and direct flight choices to and from Ayodhya, fostering accessibility, travel, and commerce in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce direct connectivity between Ayodhya & Mumbai, in addition to Delhi and Ahmedabad. These new routes will significantly promote travel, tourism, and trade in the region, contributing to economic growth and providing tourists direct access to Ayodhya, through the 6E network across India as well as overseas. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity across the country and delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Ayodhya stands as a city of profound historical and cultural importance in India. For centuries, it has been a cornerstone of religious devotion, serving as the sacred birthplace of Lord Rama. The city boasts a plethora of renowned ancient temples, ghats, and sacred sites that draw pilgrims and tourists from across the globe. Among these landmarks, the upcoming Ram Mandir holds a prominent place.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.