BJP president Samal visits Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur : The BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday visited Jagatsinghpur and addressed a public meeting at Bangala Chhak here.

Speaking at the meeting Samal reiterated his anti-BJD stance and described Odisha has a corrupt rule by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, few top officers are controlling the government, and ministers and legislators are being ignored in governance.

The BJP has taken responsibility for weeing out the corrupt government from Odisha, Samal asserted that the BJP is going to give a tough fight to the BJD in the upcoming elections so he urged party sympathizers to work hard and unitedly for the coming polls, the BJP has set a target to garner 51 percent votes in 2024 elections.

District BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra chaired the meeting, others attended the meeting former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, youth wing leader Sudhir Mallick, Soubhagya Ranjan, BJP leaders Pratap Mishra, Upendra Biswal media cell head Ganesh Prasad Mohanty.

Samal was a day visit to Paradip on the occasion of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 99th birth anniversary, he reached Sainra chhak here on Tuesday noon, a score of saffron party leaders greeted Samal where he was taken up to a meeting place in a procession. [Ends]