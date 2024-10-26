JSW MG Motor India Delivers 101 Windsor CUVs in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru : JSW MG Motor India today announced the delivery of 101 units of the MG Windsor—India’s First Intelligent CUV by MG Jubilant Bengaluru. This reflects the growing enthusiasm for the Intelligent CUV among buyers across the country. Windsor’s recently created a milestone of becoming the first passenger EV in India to garner 15,176 bookings within 24 hours of booking announcement.

MG Windsor combines the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV and is offered with an innovative aerodynamic design, spacious and opulent interiors, reassuring safety, smart connectivity, driving comfort, and many other hi-tech features. It is built on a ‘Pure EV Platform’ and offers a luxurious business-class experience. It has a certified range of 332 km* on a single charge. The MG Windsor starts at INR 13,49,800 (Ex-Showroom). Under the unique Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, it is available at INR 9.99 Lakhs + battery rental @₹3.5/Km.*

The MG Windsor is packed with a host of industry-first features, designed to enhance both comfort and technology for drivers and passengers alike. Its first-in-segment Aero Lounge seats offer unmatched relaxation with their 135° recline capability, while the expansive 604-litre boot space provides ample room for luggage. The Windsor also features an IP67-certified 38kWh battery, ensuring durability and safety, coupled with four driving modes, Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport to cater to different driving preferences. Additionally, its Infinity View Glass Roof and best-in-class wheelbase of 2700 mm create a sense of openness and luxury, redefining what customers can expect from a CUV.

The MG Windsor takes smart connectivity and in-car technology to new heights with its MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (ICP), offering advanced features such as Home-to-Car functionality and over 100 AI-powered voice commands. Drivers can control essential functions and access infotainment using simple voice commands in multiple Indian languages, enhancing ease of use. The 15.6-inch Grandview Touch Display not only provides intuitive navigation and entertainment options but also integrates seamlessly with the vehicle’s smart systems. With 80+ connected features, including real-time navigation, remote vehicle control, and safety alerts, the MG Windsor ensures a cutting-edge, intelligent driving experience.

The Intelligent CUV is being offered in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence; and four colours: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.