Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities: Bhubaneswar’s Rates Compared to Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai

On October 26, 2024, petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, rose slightly to ₹101.06 and ₹92.64 per litre, respectively, marking an increase of 0.14 paise in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Cuttack saw a decrease in fuel prices, with petrol at ₹101.26 (down by 55 paise) and diesel at ₹92.83 (down by 53 paise).
Over the last 10 days, prices in Odisha have fluctuated between ₹101.14 and ₹101.81 per litre for petrol.
Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities:
- Delhi: Petrol ₹94.72, Diesel ₹87.62
- Kolkata: Petrol ₹104.95, Diesel ₹91.76
- Mumbai: Petrol ₹103.44, Diesel ₹89.97
- Chennai: Petrol ₹100.75, Diesel ₹92.34
- Bhubaneswar: Petrol ₹101.06, Diesel ₹92.6
