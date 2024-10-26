Business

Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities: Bhubaneswar’s Rates Compared to Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai

By Odisha Diary bureau

  • On October 26, 2024, petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, rose slightly to ₹101.06 and ₹92.64 per litre, respectively, marking an increase of 0.14 paise in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Cuttack saw a decrease in fuel prices, with petrol at ₹101.26 (down by 55 paise) and diesel at ₹92.83 (down by 53 paise).

    Over the last 10 days, prices in Odisha have fluctuated between ₹101.14 and ₹101.81 per litre for petrol.

    Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities:

    • Delhi: Petrol ₹94.72, Diesel ₹87.62
    • Kolkata: Petrol ₹104.95, Diesel ₹91.76
    • Mumbai: Petrol ₹103.44, Diesel ₹89.97
    • Chennai: Petrol ₹100.75, Diesel ₹92.34
    • Bhubaneswar: Petrol ₹101.06, Diesel ₹92.6
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.