Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities: Bhubaneswar’s Rates Compared to Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai

On October 26, 2024, petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, rose slightly to ₹101.06 and ₹92.64 per litre, respectively, marking an increase of 0.14 paise in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Cuttack saw a decrease in fuel prices, with petrol at ₹101.26 (down by 55 paise) and diesel at ₹92.83 (down by 53 paise).

Over the last 10 days, prices in Odisha have fluctuated between ₹101.14 and ₹101.81 per litre for petrol.

Fuel Prices in Major Indian Cities: