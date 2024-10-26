AP Government joins hand with EESL for powering 1.5 Lakhs Houses with Energy Efficient appliances

As per the direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister, EESL is in close coordination with the Housing Corporation and is planning to expand for an additional 9 lakh houses.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor thanked Hon’ble CM N. Chandrababu Naidu for his vision on energy efficiency in the state which have major impact on economic development and environment protection.

EESL will supply each house with 4nos.-LED bulbs, 2nos. BEE Star rated BLDC Fans and 2nos. LED Tubelight.

Amaravati : Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has entered into a significant agreement with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO) to enhance energy efficiency in the state. This agreement has been signed in the august presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, wherein the CM directed EESL and all state departments to showcase energy efficiency measures for other segments as well.

In a high-level meeting, the Hon’ble CM, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, reviewed the ongoing projects in the department of Energy, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Housing, Municipal & Urban Development and Women & Child Development.

Hon’ble Ministers of the State Government, Shri P. Narayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Shri Ravi Kumar, Hon’ble Minister for Energy. Special Secretary (Energy), Shri K. Vijayanand, Special Secretary (Panchayati Raj and Rural Development) Shri Shashi Bhushan, Special Secretary, (Urban Development) Shri Ashok Singhal, Special Chief Secretary (Housing), Shri Ajay Jain, Secretary (Finance) Smt. M Janaki and Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) Smt. Suryakumari were also present in the meeting.

This partnership aims to deliver energy-saving benefits to 1,50,000 low-income houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by providing high-efficiency appliances.

Under the terms of the agreement, each of the targeted PMAY homes will receive energy-efficient solutions, including four LED bulbs, two Batten Tubelights, and two 5-star BLDC fans, ensuring substantial reductions in energy consumption for beneficiaries. EESL is taking the lead on procurement and distribution, in line with its mission to promote affordable, energy-efficient solutions across India.

In a state like AP, where heat prevails year-round, the energy-efficient fans will not only improve cooling and lower indoor temperatures but also reduce energy consumption. Additionally, the LED bulbs and batten tubelights will offer bright, long-lasting lighting while consuming significantly less power than traditional lighting, further lowering electricity bills.

The state has a history of implementing innovative solutions, including EESL’s previous partnership to introduce energy-efficient air conditioners that replaced outdated models. These upgrades enabled households to use savings from reduced electricity bills to offset the costs of their new appliances.

“Under the able Leadership of Shr. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh State will emerging as top most state in the country in the area of energy efficiency.

This partnership builds on EESL’s longstanding support for AP’s energy efficiency initiatives. In October 2014, following the devastating Hud-Hud Cyclone that caused widespread infrastructure damage and loss of life across AP, EESL collaborated with the state government to launch an ambitious LED streetlighting project. Through this initiative, 90,000 traditional, energy-intensive streetlights were replaced with energy-efficient LED lights across the city of Visakhapatnam, enabling the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to significantly reduce electricity costs while supporting urban recovery and sustainability.

Ultimately, Chief Minster Chandrababu Naidu has directed all departments to promote energy efficiency and make the state top in energy efficiency. Which will have major impact on economic development and environment protection.