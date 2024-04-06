Utkal Divas Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm at GMCH Auditorium, Guwahati

Guwahati : The vibrant celebration of Utkal Divas, organized by Raj Bhavan Assam in collaboration with Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada, Guwahati, illuminated the GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati on March 31, 2024. The event, graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon’ble Governor of Assam, as Chief Guest, and distinguished Guests of Honour including Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary of Assam, Shri M K Yadav, Special Chief Secretary to Govt. of Assam, Shri S N Singh, IPS, Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam, Shri Meenakshi Sundaram, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Dhurba Charan Bal, General Manager, State Bank of India, Guwahati Circle, and Dr. R P Das, Vice Chancellor of K K Handique Open University, Guwahati was a resounding success.

In his address, Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, extended warm wishes on the occasion of Utkal Divas, commemorating the foundation of Utkal Prant as India’s first linguistic state on April 1, 1936. He emphasized the invaluable contributions of iconic figures like Madhusudan Das, Utkal-Mani Gopabandhu Das, Maharaj Krishna Chandra Gajapati, and others who played pivotal roles in shaping Odisha’s rich heritage and identity.

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural connections between Assam and Odisha, Governor Kataria emphasized the deep-rooted historical and civilization ties that transcend geographical distances. He praised the efforts of Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada in fostering cultural bonds and recalled the contributions of eminent personalities like Srimanta Sankardeva, whose legacy continues to strengthen the bond between the two states.

Shri Manoranjan Dash, of Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada, Guwahati reiterated the importance of preserving Odia culture and heritage among the diaspora in Assam and highlighted the ongoing efforts to construct a Jagannath Temple cum Vedic cultural center in Guwahati.

Shri P K Mishra in his speech recalled the history of freedom movement in Odisha and the heroes of making Odisha a state on the basis of language. He reflected on the historical significance of Utkal Divas, marking Odisha’s journey towards statehood and its enduring cultural legacy.

Shri Meenakshi Sundaram’s welcome address highlighted the importance of celebrating Statehood Day as part of the “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” initiative, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on honoring each state’s heritage and traditions. It’s a great way to promote unity and cultural diversity across the nation.

The President of Assam Odia Mahasabha Shri Lakhmidhar Tanti, Smt. Prativa Das, Prof. Karunakar Panda, graced the occasion as special guests.

On this occasion a Cultural Programme was organised. Darpan Dance Akademi performed Odissi, Baghmari Tea Estate, Assam, performed Sambalpuri dance, Danda Dance from Giladhari Tea Estate, Assam also performed on the occasion.