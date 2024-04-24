AJIO unveils Exclusive Ethnic Collection Inspired by Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Mumbai : India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced the exclusive unveiling of an ethnic collection inspired by Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Launched under AJIO’s House of Ethnics, this limited-edition collection will offer customers over 250 styles of ethnic outfits inspired by the series. Customers will be able to shop the collection starting tomorrow.

The highly anticipated collection takes inspiration from the colours, silhouettes, fabrics and embellishments used in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The range encompasses fabrics like pure silk, tissues, georgettes, and brocades among others, that represent the opulence of the world that Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have recreated in the series. It includes skillfully crafted traditional dabka hand embroidery, Parsi embroidery, beadwork as well as digital prints inspired by the series. The women-focused collection consists of shararas, kurta suit sets, lehengas and saris, and starts at INR 4,000/- going up to INR 1,50,000/-. Moreover, the collection will also include official recreations of select attire that are adorned by the leading ladies in the show and designed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team.

The idea of this partnership between AJIO and Netflix is to bring to a slice of that world and make it accessible to fans at scale. The opportunity here is to fuel fandom by giving fans a chance to own and flaunt the distinctive style, inspired by the series.

Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “Fashion plays a very important role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s creations that often explore themes rooted in Indian culture, tradition and heritage. It serves as a means of representing and celebrating these cultural elements on screen. So, when we thought of this collaboration with Netflix for Heeramandi, it made a lot of sense. AJIO’s House of Ethnics was the perfect launchpad for this limited-edition collection, enabling access to the fashion that customers adore and helping them create that dreamy Bollywood-inspired look.”

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marks the series debut of the celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is one of the most awaited series in 2024. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test. Prepare to be adorned with an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom; the series promises to be a profound celebration of art, culture, beauty, and Bhansali’s legacy.

Shilpa Singh, Senior Director, Marketing Partnerships, APAC at Netflix, said, “Costumes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s stories are characters in their own right, adding depth to the storyline. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will have some never before seen ethnic styles and fashion. This collaboration to bring the new and exclusive collection from the AJIO House of Ethnics inspired by Heeramandi is an incredible opportunity for fans to own the exquisite designs worn by the leading ladies in the show.”

AJIO House of Ethnics is a curated store with top ethnic brands like BIBA, Indie Picks, Nyrika, Aarke by Ritu Kumar, Satya Paul, Ri-wah, Global desi, Gulmohar Jaipur, Soch, and Fabindia among others. With over 3 lakh styles, AJIO House of Ethnics has become India’s preferred destination for shopping for ethnic fashion.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be dazzled by Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, streaming May 1 on Netflix.