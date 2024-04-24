Two KISS Rugby players in the Indian Senior Rugby Team for “Asia Rugby Championship – 2024

Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced 26 players’ names for the Indian Senior Rugby Team to participate in the “Asia Rugby Championship – 2024” which will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 30th April to 4th May, 2024.

Mr. Asis Sabar & Mr. Ajit Kumar Hansdah of KISS as well as Odisha have been selected in the Indian Senior Rugby Team to participate the same.

For the said Asia Championship IRFU was organized a selection trial cum coaching camp from 4th April, 2024 onwards at SAI Netaji Subhas Easter Centre, Kolkata, West Bengal. In this camp a total of 42 players participated from all over India.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS conveyed his best wishes to all the players and wished them good luck for their future endeavours.