DCBL Rajgangpur inaugurates new immunization Centre at SPANDAN Hospital

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited in collaboration with Zilla Swasthya Samiti,NHM Sundergarh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha inaugurated a new immunization centre at SPANDAN Hospital, Rajgangpur. SPANDAN is the best hospital in any industrial set-up in terms of infrastructure and facilities. The hospital provides 24X7 emergency and ambulance service along with OPD services on both half of the day for employees, family members and residents outside the colony. The hospital also offers IPD services and emergency ward. Apart from 7 trained nurses and other paramedical staff, the hospital has a team of 3 doctors in capacity of Group Medical Officer, Chief Medical Officer and Factory Medical Officer.

Dr. J C Toppo Superintendent CHC Rajgangpur, Dr. M Lata Pillay MO UPHC Rajgangpur, Mr. B S Rao MPHW Rajgangpur CHC, Mr. Chetan Shrivastav Executive Director DCBL & UH Rajgangpur, Dr. Dharmendra Kumar Singh AED & Cluster Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kavita Singh GM & Chief Medical Officer Rajgangpur were the eminent guest present in the event. This one of its kind initiatives will benefit children between 1 month to 10 years of age. Immunization service will be available on every 4th Wednesday of the month between 7am to 11am.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shrivastav said we are delighted to announce the inauguration of new immunization centre at SPANDAN Hospital, Rajgangpur which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to public health and well-being.

The establishment of this centre underscores company’s dedication to ensuring accessible health services, particularly in the crucial area of immunization. Vaccination plays a pivotal role in safeguarding individuals and communities against preventable diseases and this new centre is poised to make a positive impact on public health outcomes. The purpose of opening immunization centre is to cater to all DCBL population who are falling within the eligibility bracket. Ensuring easy availability and access to vaccination within the township will ease the process of vaccination. Immunization centre at SPANDAN shall operate under the direct supervision of expert doctors and OPD facility. This initiative reflects SPANDAN’s commitment to public health & quality healthcare delivery to our employee and their family as well as for the general public.