KABIL inks MoU with CSIR-NGRI for advancing geophysical investigations in critical and strategic minerals sector

Bhubaneswar : Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) to foster a long-term collaboration in the field of geophysical investigations to bolster its ongoing projects and activities in critical and strategic minerals. The MoU was signed by Shri Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial), NALCO & CEO, KABIL and Dr. Prakash Kumar, Director, CSIR-NGRI, in the presence of Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman, KABIL, at NALCO Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar. This collaboration will focus on Geophysical, Geochemical and Geological surveys, data analysis, interpretation and modelling, scientific knowledge sharing, technical support and advisory services.

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman, KABIL, said that this collaboration will pave the way for driving innovation and actionable insights towards the ongoing KABIL projects.

Worth mentioning that KABIL is a JV company of three Indian public sector undertakings – National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), under the aegis of Ministry of Mines, Government of India.