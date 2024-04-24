Adani Foundation distributes School equipment

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Group of companies have distributed Study tables, Sports kits in more than 50 schools in its port and rail corridor periphery areas of Adani Dhamra Port. The support from Adani Foundation will enhance the classroom ambience of the Government schools thereby impacting the learning experience of the students and it will move in the direction of achieving the SDG 4- Quality Education.

In line with the objectives of National Education Policy 2020; Adani Foundation continuously works in the area of Education through its various projects such as Utthan, Merit Scholarship, IT ON WHEEL and partnership with Mo School Abhiyan to uplift the school infrastructure for a holistic development of students.