Odisha: BJP brings chargesheet against ruling BJD

By OdAdmin

The BJP on Wednesday released an Odia booklet, titled (pachis barsha ra papa pedi) ‘25 years’ box of sins’ levelling charges of corruption, misgovernance, anti-farmer policies, atrocities against women, distress migration, rising unemployment, protection of criminals and anti-tribal deeds against the ruling party.

The 60-page chargesheet of the BJP was released by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav at a special function held in Bhubaneswar.  Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, party’s National Vice-President Baijayant Panda and other senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

 

