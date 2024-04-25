AIIMS Bhubaneswar Launches Special Unit to Manage Heat Stroke Patients

Bhubaneswar : In response to the prevailing scorching heat wave in the state, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has taken proactive measures to address the potential rise in heat stroke cases by establishing a dedicated Heat Stroke Unit.

Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas emphasized the necessity of this unit in light of the intense heat wave conditions. The unit, equipped with necessary medical facilities and staffed by doctors from various departments, aims to provide prompt and effective treatment to individuals suffering from sunstroke.

Dr. Biswas advised the public to avoid exposure to direct sunlight whenever possible and to take precautionary measures such as carrying an umbrella, a wet towel, and a water bottle when outdoors.

The Heat Stroke Unit, located within the Ayush department, comprises six beds and has been operational since last week. Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida reported that the unit has already treated over fifteen patients. An emergency meeting involving heads of the General Medicine, Trauma & Emergency, and Ayush departments was conducted to strategize and ensure efficient management of heat stroke cases.

Assistant Professor of General Medicine, Dr. Srikanta Behera, has been appointed as the nodal officer of the Heat Stroke Unit. Adequate stock of medicines and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) has been maintained, and medical staff remain vigilant to respond to any emergency situations.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding public health and urges individuals to prioritize their well-being during this period of heightened heat exposure.