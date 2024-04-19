TATA IPL Fan Park 2024 at KIIT Cricket Stadium on 20th & 21st April 2024

The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is upon us and the prestigious tournament is set to enthrall the fans with the Fan Parks across 50 Indian cities during the course of the tournament, covering the length and breadth of the country. The TATA IPL Fan Park 2024 is an initiative of BCCI (Board of Cricket Control of India) where the TATA IPL matches are screened LIVE in selected cities and its absolutely free entry and fun will be doubled with the music, food and all for all cricket lovers. Cricket connects and ‘Fan Parks’ like events cheering, shutouts, crazy stunts, is all about the fans and with every breathtaking moment captured on the screens, the venue will broadcast the LIVE action giving the stadium like feel to the fans. The main highlight of this event is the 32″ x 18″ LED on which the cricket match will be screened live for the audience which gives a real experience of watching a match live. The event will surely motivate youth and connect more people with the IPL.

KIIT Cricket Stadium, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar will be the 24th venue hosting this year TATA IPL Fan Park 2024 on 20th & 21st April 2024. There is one match scheduled on 20th April 2024 (7.30 PM) between Delhi Capitals & Sunrisers Hyderabad and two matches scheduled on 21st April 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders & Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3.30 PM) and Gujarat Titans & Punjab Kings (07.30 PM). There will be a lucky draw during each match and the winner will be given a Team Jersey signed by the entire team.

A press conference was held today at KIIT premises where Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT – Deemed to be University & Mr. Prashant Mahadik from BCCI addressed all the print & electronic media personnel. Dr. Dash thanked BCCI & OCA for providing KIIT an opportunity to host this prestigious event within its premises. He also thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS who has been supporting by providing all the best possible facilities to conduct the IPL FAN PARK for all the cricket lovers since 2017 onwards. He also mentioned that since the inception of the Fan Park KIIT has been a regular venue however in between the Fan Park was closed due to Covid. KIIT as a University has been promoting Cricket by hosting an All India Inter University Tournament known as KPL (KIIT Premier League) since 2008 before the start of IPL. The main attraction of KPL is its huge prize money worth Rs. 10 Lakhs for the participating teams.

All the Cricket Lovers of Bhubaneswar may visit the KIIT Cricket Stadium on 20th & 21st April 2024 to witness the Fan Park experience and support the teams.