IndiGo to operate all domestic flights from Terminal 3, effective April 21, 2024 in Lucknow

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced that all its domestic flights operating from Lucknow Airport will arrive and depart from Terminal 3 starting April 21, 2024, while international flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1. Proactive measures have been taken to ensure that passengers are well-informed about this change. IndiGo is reaching out to all affected passengers and their respective travel agents through SMS, calls, and emails provided in their reservation details.

To avoid any inconvenience, IndiGo passengers are advised to retrieve their PNR on the airline’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before heading to the airport. IndiGo remains committed to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.