Aadhar Housing Finance Limited IPO Opens on May 8, 2024, Offering Equity Shares to Investors

National, May 2, 2024: Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (the “Company”), proposes to open the initial public offering of its Equity Shares on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (“Offer”)

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating to ₹ 10,000 million (“Fresh Issue”) and an offer of sale of up to such number of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹ 20,000 million by BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd. (the “Promoter Selling Shareholder”) (“Offer for Sale” and together with the Fresh Issue, the “Offer”).

The Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue, (i) to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending; and (ii) general corporate purposes.

The Equity Shares are being offered through the Red Herring Prospectus dated April 30, 2024 (“RHP”) filed with the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore (“RoC”). The Equity Shares issued through the RHP are proposed to be listed on the Stock Exchanges being BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE” together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges”). For the purposes of the Offer, the designated stock exchange shall be NSE.

Amit Dixit, Head of Private Equity Asia, Blackstone, said, “The listing is a significant milestone for Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, and its transformation is a great example of what we do best: Building businesses that build India. We brought our scale, network, and best global practices to grow the business, and empowered the company in digitizing its processes, end to end from origination to collection. It has been a wonderful partnership, and we couldn’t be more proud of where the business stands today.”

Mukesh Mehta, Senior Managing Director in Blackstone Private Equity, said, “It is rewarding to be a part of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited’s mission to enable underserved Indians to own homes and play a role in the company’s transformation and growth. Our priority has been to build through close alignment with the Company’s leadership and using Blackstone’s access to capital, resources, and our technology expertise.”

Rishi Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, said, “This is a significant milestone in our journey towards empowering individuals and families with the keys to their own homes. With the true meaning of ‘Ghar Banega, Toh Desh Banega’, we embrace the responsibility of nation-building and laying a foundation for stronger communities.”

ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

All capitalized terms referred to in this press release that have not been defined shall have the same meaning as prescribed in the RHP.

This Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as amended. The Offer is being made in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and through a Book Building Process wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs”, and such portion, the “QIB Portion”). Our Company may, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers, allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations (“Anchor Investor Portion”), out of which at least one-third shall be available for allocation to domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from the domestic Mutual Funds at or above the Anchor Investor Allocation Price. In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (other than the Anchor Investor Portion, i.e., the “Net QIB Portion)”.

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders other than Anchor Investors, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. Further, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders such that: (a) one-third of the portion available to Non-Institutional Bidders, shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹0.2 million and up to ₹1 million and (b) two-thirds of the portion available to Non-Institutional Bidders, shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹1 million, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to applicants in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price and not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders (“RIBs”) in accordance with SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.

All Bidders, other than Anchor Investors, are required to mandatorily utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective bank account (including UPI ID (defined hereinafter) in case of UPI Bidders) which will be blocked by the SCSBs or the Sponsor Banks as applicable, to participate in the Offer. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Anchor Investor Portion through the ASBA process.